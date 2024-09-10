Report: Kraken Signing Defender to Massive Extension
The Seattle Kraken are hoping that their fourth season in the NHL goes a bit better than last year. The team missed the postseason for the second time in three seasons, stumbling to a 34-35-13 record and a 12th place finish in the Western Conference.
Not satisfied with a 34-win season, the Kraken were aggressive this offseason. They signed center Chandler Stephenson and defenseman Brandon Montour each to seven-year contracts. The deals made Montour a $7 million defender and Stephenson a $6.25 pivot.
With one right-handed, minutes-eating defenseman signed long-term, the Kraken are now focused on signing their other right-handed, minutes-eating defender: Adam Larsson. According to NHL inside Elliotte Friedman, Larsson is on the verge of signing an extension.
"Hearing Adam Larsson extension with Seattle will be 4x$5.25 when done," he wrote on his X account.
An original member of the Kraken, he's played in all but one game over the last three seasons and established himself as one of the steadiest defenders on his team and in the league. He's an all-situations type of defenseman, averaging at least 22 minutes of ice-time as a member of the Kraken. He also has recorded at least 18 points in each of his three seasons in Seattle, including a career-high 33 points during the 2022-2023 campaign.
Before the Kraken selected Larsson as part of their expansion draft roster, he was a member of the Edmonton Oilers and New Jersey Devils. The Devils selected Larsson with the fourth overall pick of the 2011 NHL Draft. The big, Swedish defender made the Devils as a teenager and has been a pillar in the league ever since.
Larsson will likely go down as one piece of one of the most bone-headed trades in NHL history. The Oilers acquired Larsson by sending forward and number one overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft Taylor Hall to the Devils in a one-for-one swap. The move was bad immediately for the Oilers, as Larsson continued being a solid defenseman while Hall collected his only MVP award in New Jersey.
Since arriving in Seattle, Larsson's been a perfect fit. His veteran experience, defensive skill, and leadership abilities are exactly what this young franchise needs to return to the playoffs. It appears it's now just a matter of time before Larsson's extension with the Kraken is finalized and announced.
