Sidney Crosby Gives Penguins Fans Hope on Deal
Multiple months have gone by and the Pittsburgh Penguins have not signed their captain, Sidney Crosby to a contract extension. Crosby is about to enter the final season of a 12-year contract that started ahead of the 2013-14 season. Crosby has been eligible for an extension since the opening of free agency, but pen has yet to be put to paper.
With no deal completed, many have started to wonder and speculate about Crosby’s future with the Penguins. While Crosby has always made it clear he wants to spend his whole career in Pittsburgh, there was still plenty of discussion about him possibly leaving for another team.
Crosby is the Penguins’ representative at the annual NHL Player Media Tour, and was asked about his contract status. The future Hall of Famer stated he is optimistic something will get done before the season.
"I'm pretty optimistic it's going to get done. It's been really positive. Hasn't been a difficult process."
Numerous reasons for the delay have been pondered by pundits and analysts, but the Penguins and Crosby made it clear early on that they would keep negotiations close to their chest. With Crosby stating his optimism and saying it’s been an easy process, there is once again no need to worry in Pittsburgh.
Multiple due dates have come and gone regarding when Crosby would sign an extension, but with a full year still left on his contract, he believes there is no need to rush.
Crosby has been with the Penguins since they selected him first overall at the 2005 NHL Draft. He went to Pittsburgh with the expectation of revitalizing the organization, and he more than delivered.
About to enter his 20th season in the NHL, Crosby has helped the Penguins reach the playoffs on 16 consecutive occasions, with four Stanley Cup Final appearances, and three championships.
In a franchise leading 1,272 games played, Crosby has recorded 592 goals, 1,004 assists, for 1,596 total points, which is 10th in NHL history.
With more years expected from Crosby in Pittsburgh, he could retire as the all-time franchise leader in goals, assists, and points.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!