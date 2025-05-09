Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin Among 7 Named to NHL Quarter-Century Team
On Thursday, the NHL announced the first six members of the Quarter-Century Team, with all of them making their debuts before the 21st Century began but continuing to dominate for years after the fact.
Now, the NHL has revealed its next back of seven players to make the Quarter-Century Team, with these players making their debuts between 2000 and 2010. This group includes some of the most iconic players in league history, showing just how special this era of hockey as been.
Here's all seven of those players, along with some of their greatest accomplishments over their careers.
Patrice Bergeron
Bergeron, who spent his entire 19-year career with the Boston Bruins, is possibly the greatest defensive forward to ever play the game with six Selke Trophies to his name, the most of any player in NHL history. He also won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2013, the now-discontinued NHL Foundation Player Award in 2014 and the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2021, showing his outstanding presence in the locker room and the community. The Quebec native helped the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 2011.
Sidney Crosby
When all is said and done, Crosby will likely be a top-five player of all time. His hardware collection includes two Hart Trophies, two Conn Smythe Trophies, two Art Ross Trophies, two Rocket Richard Trophies, three Ted Lindsay Awards, a Mark Messier Leadership Award, and of course, three Stanley Cups, all with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He's still playing at an extremely-high level, scoring 91 points (33 goals, 58 assists) this season at the age of 37.
Pavel Datsyuk
The Detroit Red Wings drafted Datsyuk in the sixth round in 1998, and though he didn't make his debut until three years later, he quickly became one of the biggest draft steals of all time. The Russian forward won three-straight Selke Trophies from 2008-10, as well as four-straight Lady Byng Trophies from 2006-09. He also won two Stanley Cups with the Red Wings in 2002 and 2008, and was especially instrumental throughout the latter run.
Patrick Kane
Kane was the face of the Chicago Blackhawks' dynasty that featured three Stanley Cups, and will go down as possibly the greatest American player of all time. He won the Calder Trophy in 2008, the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2013 and the Art Ross Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and Hart Trophy in 2016.
Evgeni Malkin
While often taking a backseat to Crosby in the public eye, Malkin has been almost as critical to the Penguins' success as his counterpart. He of course also has three Stanley Cups, in addition to two Art Ross Trophies, a Calder Trophy in 2007, a Conn Smythe Trophy in 2009, and a Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award in 2012. Though age is seemingly catching up to the 38-year-old, he'll always be a legend in Pittsburgh and the NHL as a whole.
Alex Ovechkin
Last month, Ovechkin scored his 895th career goal to surpass Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history, breaking a record that no one ever thought would be broken. Ovechkin also has an NHL-record nine Rocket Richard Trophies, three Hart Trophies, three Ted Lindsay Awards and a Calder Trophy in 2006. After years of playoff heartbreak, he and the Washington Capitals finally broke through to win the Stanley Cup in 2018, when he also won the Conn Smythe Trophy.
Steven Stamkos
Prior to his departure this offseason, Stamkos was the face and captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning for well over a decade. The 35-year-old won the Rocket Richard Trophy twice, as well as the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2023. He also helped the Lightning win back-to-back Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021, and while he missed most of the first run, his lone goal in those playoffs remains one of the most-iconic moments in franchise history.
On Saturday, the NHL will unveil the six skaters on the Quarter-Century Team who made their debuts after 2010.
