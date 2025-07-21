Blues, Canadiens Forwards Headline Exciting Rookie Class
The NHL season may be a bit away, but the rookie class is already garnering a sizable level of excitement. Between some players who gave us a brief glimpse at their excellence last season and some players who majorly impressed in the AHL, with their junior team or in the NCAA, these five forwards are set to dominate the conversation for best rookie this season.
Honorable Mention
Michael Misa of the San Jose Sharks and James Hagens of the Boston Bruins are two forwards from the 2025 NHL Draft class who could jump immediately to the NHL. They are two of the most talented prospects around, and no one would be shocked if either contends for the Calder Trophy in 2025-2026. Some other names to watch are Pittsburgh Penguins’ winger Ville Koivunen, Edmonton Oilers’ winger Isaac Howard.
Jimmy Snuggerud - St. Louis Blues
Jimmy Snuggerud concluded his amateur career with an impressive final season with the University of Minnesota before signing his entry-level deal with the Blues. He appeared in seven regular-season and seven postseason contests after signing the deal, but this will be a full season for Snuggerud in St. Louis.
Snuggerud immediately came in and played like a top-six winger for St. Louis. He found chemistry with top center Robert Thomas, and if that continues, he could easily be a 20-goal scorer during his rookie campaign.
Ivan Demidov - Montreal Canadiens
The favorite for the 2025-2026 Calder Trophy for the league’s top rookie has to be Ivan Demidov of the Montreal Canadiens. It took all of two periods during his NHL debut to display his elite talent and vision on the ice. The entire NHL is eagerly waiting to see what he can do with a full season.
Ryan Leonard - Washington Capitals
Leonard had an incredible year that led to him making his debut with the Washington Capitals. The powerful and hard-working winger is a 200-foot player who could become the leader of the Washington forward group in the future. With a full offseason of training and a preseason to get ready for the 2025-2026 season, Leonard will be a top contender for the Calder Trophy as well.
Matthew Savoie - Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers have a pair of rookies who expect to make an impact at the NHL level, but Matthew Savoie holds a slight edge. He recorded 19 goals and added 35 assists for 54 points in 66 games. He has the chance to earn a top-nine or even top-six role in Edmonton this season. If he does, he could be one of the top rookies in the NHL this season.
Rutger McGroarty - Pittsburgh Penguins
The youth movement of the Penguins is in full effect, and it’s led by Rutger McGroarty. Entering his second season with the organization, Pittsburgh expects a notable step forward from their top prospect.
He played eight NHL games last season and 60 AHL contests. The start of his first professional season contained some bumps, but he looked like the promising player the Penguins know him to be by the end of the season. He finished with 14 goals and 25 assists for 39 points in those 60 AHL games, and he’s ready to play a full-time role at the NHL level.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!