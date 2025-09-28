Blues Veteran Defenseman Extended to New Contract
It was recently reported by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman that the St. Louis Blues were extending veteran defenseman Cam Fowler to a new 3-year deal. Fowler has earned it, especially since he came over in a trade from the Anaheim Ducks last season.
Fowler spent the majority of his career with the Ducks, but was traded at the NHL Trade Deadline last season. The Blues were looking for somebody that could really help stabilize their blueline and find somebody that really could play and help move the puck and really contribute to their playoff push.
And the Blues seem to have found that type of player, as rewarding him with a fresh new deal, really says something about how they view Fowler. Fowler played 15 seasons with the Ducks and about half a year with the Blues. Fowler is one of those veterans that has been around for a very long time and is trying to get one last Stanley Cup to his name.
Fowler played 991 career games with the Ducks and tallied 96 goals and 361 assists in those games he played in California. With the Blues so far, he has played 51 games and tallied 9 goals and 27 assists and he also played 7 playoff games with the Blues and tallied 2 goals and 8 assists. Fowler averaged over a point-per-game in the playoffs with the Blues.
Fowler even discussed how getting the new extension from the Blues has made him and his family feel about staying for a few more years.
"I'm thrilled," Fowler said. "I can't say enough about the guys in the locker room and management, everybody here and how they've welcomed me and my family, the fans and all the support that we've had."
if you're a team like the Blues that have the type of roster that they do, that are actively trying to chase the Stanley Cup, a veteran like Fowler is needed. Fowler is someone that can really help carry the big minutes on the blue-line and play against teams' top players. He is a seasoned vet that can be stable on the back-end for the Blues and is very deserving of this new contract extension.
