Lightning Goalie Named Third Star of Week
After a bit of a down year last season, some wondered if Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy would ever return to his peak form.
Vasilevskiy is one of the best and most-accomplished goaltenders of this era, winning two Stanley Cups, a Conn Smythe Trophy and a Vezina Trophy, but posted a career-worst .900 save percentage and 2.90 goals against average last season. He missed the start of the season after undergoing back surgery, and even when he came back, it was clear he wasn't at 100 percent.
This season, though, the Vasilevskiy looks more like the goalie that dominated the league for several seasons. In 14 games, he boasts a .920 save percentage and 2.15 goals against average, significantly better than last season and on par with some of his peak numbers.
The Russian netminder has been particularly effective recently. In two games last week, he allowed just one goal with a .981 save percentage as the Lightning beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Wednesday and the New Jersey Devils 4-0 on Saturday.
For stellar performances against two of the top teams in the league, Vasilevskiy was named the NHL's third star of the week on Monday afternoon.
Additionally, Vasilevskiy placed himself in the record books once more. He became the fastest goaltender in NHL history to reach 300 career wins with the victory over Winnipeg, doing so in just 490 games played. He also earned his 36th career shutout in the win over New Jersey.
If Vasilevskiy is truly back to his old form, like he appears to be, then that bodes very well for the new-look Lightning. They still have a long way to go to get to that point, but it's a great sign that their elite backstop is playing like it once again.
Vasilevskiy and the Lightning return to action on Tuesday when they travel to face the Pittsburgh Penguins.
