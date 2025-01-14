Lightning Bench Star Forward After Missing Team Meeting
The Tampa Bay Lightning will be shorthanded for their contest against the Boston Bruins. According to the Lightning, key forward Brayden Point will be held from the game for missing a team meeting.
The Lightning are on the road taking on their Atlantic Division rival Bruins and looking to extend their point streak to five games. Point would be a huge help in the lineup, but the Lightning are showing no tolerance.
Point participated in the Lightning's morning skate, but did not take part in special teams work.
Point has played 37 games this season with a team-leading 25 goals and 22 assists for 47 total points. He has the third-highest point total on the Lightning behind only Nikita Kucherov (62) and Brandon Hagel (48).
With Point out of the lineup for the night, the Lightning will see 22-year-old forward Jack Finley make his NHL debut. Finley got the rookie lap in at the Bruins' TD Garden and is lined up to skate on the fourth line with Zemgus Girgensons and Mitchell Chaffee.
Finley is a second-round draft pick (57th overall) of the Lightning in 2020 and has spent most of his professional career with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. In 10 games this season with the Crunch, he has two goals and four assists for six total points.
Point will likely return to the Lightning lineup on Thursday when they are back home to host the Anaheim Ducks.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!