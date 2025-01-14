Penguins Expected to Make Multiple Veteran Trades
Despite a recent losing stretch, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL, forcing their way back into the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Penguins have gone 11-7-4 since Thanksgiving, and are right on the heels of a wild card spot.
While the wins have boosted the vibes around the Penguins, they are still more than likely going to be sellers at the trade deadline. A number of key players have been talked about on the trade block, and it seems nearly certain the Penguins will make a few moves before early March.
According to Josh Yohe in the Athletic, Penguins president and general manager Kyle Dubas is set to sell at the deadline and multiple trades are on the horizon.
“The improved results have not changed Dubas’ mindset. He’s going to sell,” Yohe writes. “League sources expect the Penguins to make multiple deals. Marcus Pettersson is as good as gone, but don’t be shocked if other veterans are included.”
Defenseman Marcus Pettersson has been atop the Penguins’ trade block since the start of the 2024-25 season and it continues to seem certain he’ll be moved before the deadline.
Teams have interest in the Penguins' top defenseman, but who else might be on the trade block in Pittsburgh? Rickard Rakell is a popular name, but that likely won’t happen until the offseason.
Yohe notes that pretty much anyone without a full no-trade clause is up for grabs in Pittsburgh.
“A league source said ‘no one is safe’ on the Penguins,” Yohe writes. “Except players with full no-trade clauses.”
Players with such clauses on the Penguins include Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust, Kris Letang, and Erik Karlsson.
Outside of those key names, the Penguins are pretty open for business.
“From what I’ve been told, we should expect an aggressive approach from Dubas,” Yohe said.
