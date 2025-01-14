Kings Forward Fined for Hit Against Connor McDavid
Connor McDavid was the only player to score a goal in the recent meeting between his Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings. McDavid picked up his tally in the second period before being involved in an incident with Kings forward Adrian Kempe.
In the third period, the Kings forward slew-footed McDavid, but no penalty was called. According to the game sheet, neither team committed a penalty in the final frame of the Oilers’ 1-0 victory.
The NHL, however, believed there was enough there to punish Kempe for his slew foot. The NHL Department of Player Safety announced that Kempe has been fined $5,000 for slew-footing McDavid at the 8:30 mark of the third period.
On-ice officials didn’t make a call, but almost immediately after McDavid sent a pass to a teammate, Kempe attempted to lay a hit on McDavid. While making contact with McDavid, Kempe kicked his right leg into the back of McDavid’s legs.
McDavid fell backward to the ice but was not injured on the play and was able to finish the game. Quite the 28th birthday present for arguably the biggest superstar in the sport.
TSN’s Darren Dreger noted just before the official punishment was announced that a hearing for a possible suspension was not on the table for Kempe.
With the loss, the Kings slipped to 24-12-5 on the year, while the Oilers improved to 27-13-3. McDavid’s goal was his 17th of the season in his 40th game played. McDavid also has 42 assists for 59 total points on the year.
Kempe is having a solid year himself, putting up 20 goals and 19 assists for 39 total points in 41 games played.
