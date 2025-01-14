Maple Leafs Set Targets Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been one of the top teams in the NHL for nearly a decade, but are yet to show real success in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The first half of the 2024-25 season has been no different from any other year, either. Atop the Atlantic Division with superstars leading the way, opening the doors to be buyers at the trade deadline.
Injuries have piled up a bit for the Maple Leafs this season, but they’ve maintained a 27-15-2 record through 44 games. As the lineup works its way to full health, where could the Maple Leafs take aim on the trade market?
General manager Brad Treliving believes they could use some help down the middle and may be targeting depth centers ahead of the trade deadline.
“I think we got depth,” Treliving said about his current situation at center. “Got lots of guys that can play the position. Is it an area that we continue to try to upgrade?”
Treliving knows he has plenty of players at his disposal for the center position, but upgrades are always welcome on a team hungry for real success. Treliving also knows the Maple Leafs aren’t the only team looking to add at the center position.
“Is there ways that we can continue to look at adding to that? Sure,” Treliving said. “Sure, it’s one. But we, probably along with 15 or 18 other teams, would like to add center depth.”
Treliving knows there isn’t a realistic chance the Maple Leafs can nab a top six center via trade. Auston Matthews and John Tavares are the one-two punch in Toronto and that’s not changing.
The Fourth Period has linked multiple depth centers to the Maple Leafs, and the list is sure to grow. Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders, Yanni Gourde of the Seattle Kraken, and Scott Laughton of the Philadelphia Flyers have all caught the eyes of the Maple Leafs.
The Maple Leafs are often buyers at the trade deadline, and this time around, they may be digging for centers as they look to bolster their roster.
