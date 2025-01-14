Bruins Move Multiple Players to Injured Reserve
The Boston Bruins have been without defenseman Hampus Lindholm for about a month with a lower-body injury, but another key blue liner is about to join him on the shelf. The Bruins officially moved Lindholm to long-term injured reserve while also adding Charlie McAvoy to regular injured reserve.
McAvoy played the entirety of the Bruins’ most recent contest, a wild 4-3 overtime win over the Florida Panthers, reaching 21:54 of ice time. It’s not clear what kind of injury McAvoy is dealing with, but he will be unavailable as the Bruins get set to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Lindholm has been dealing with a lower-body injury since mid-November, and has started skating again, but still no timetable for a return.
Recently extended forward Mark Kastelic was also moved to injured reserve with an upper-body injury. He was already injured at the time of the win over the Panthers.
With roster and salary cap space open, the Bruins recalled forward Matt Poitras and defenseman Michael Callahan from the American Hockey League’s Providence Bruins.
McAvoy is yet to miss a game this season and is leading defensive scoring for the Bruins. In 45 games played, he has five goals and 15 assists for 20 total points.
Before his injury in November, Lindholm has appeared in 17 games, putting up three goals and four assists for seven total points.
This is also not Poitras’ first stint with the NHL’s Bruins this season. He’s played 14 games already with a goal and three assists for four total points.
The Bruins have had a pretty rocky season through their first 45 games. They fired their head coach after an 8-9-3 start and most recently have had to deal with rumors of a rift between a pair of superstars.
Holding a 21-19-5 record, the Bruins are still sitting around an Eastern Conference wild card spot, but they are slipping out of contention quickly. They’ve gone 3-6-1 in their last 10 games played.
