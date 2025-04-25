Hurricanes Prospect Bashes Contract Situation
The Carolina Hurricanes recently welcomed the arrival of top prospect defenseman Alexander Nikishin after his KHL season came to an end. Despite Nikishin making his way to Carolina for a chance to help the Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Hurricanes are yet to lace up for a game.
Part of the reason for Nikishin’s delayed NHL debut is the Hurricanes’ hesitance to officially sign him to a contract. According to puckpedia.com, Nikishin has agreed to a two-year deal, but nothing has been made official by the team or league.
This slow pace is upsetting Nikishin and his representatives as they consider their options moving forward. According to Nikishin’s agent, Alexander Chernykh, all of the blame can be placed on the Hurricanes’ shoulders.
“Because Carolina is one of the most difficult teams in terms of management,” Chernykh told a Russian news outlet. “Everything is difficult with them. we have very strong representatives overseas… who will resolve this issue in any case”
According to Chernykh, this isn’t a new development within the NHL and the Hurricanes are notorious for having a frustrating front office.
“Carolina is behaving incomprehensibly, and not only for us, but for scouts and representatives of other NHL clubs,” Chernykh said “Everyone is shocked and outraged. But, as I was told, this never surprises, because Carolina always behaves like this and with everyone.”
Chernykh sent a threat to the Hurricanes organization that they may not have their 23-year-old prospect for long if they keep this up.
“At the moment, we cannot comment on the situation, because the club's actions defy common sense,” Chernykh said. “If this continues, Alexander will either go back, or we will ask for a trade.”
Nikishin posted 46 points (17G-29A) with SKA St. Petersburg this season in 61 games played, and 56 the season before (17G-39A). Great things are expected from Nikishin when he gets his chance at the NHL, and the Hurricanes are hopeful it’s with them.
The Hurricanes currently hold a 2-0 series lead over the New Jersey Devils in the opening round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
