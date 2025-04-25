Senators Forward Fined for Pregame Incident
The pregame incident between the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs yielded monetary discipline for a veteran Senators forward.
Before the teams' most recent first-round series game, Ottawa forward Nick Cousins shot a puck at Toronto goalie Anthony Stolarz while he was stretching at the midline.
The action between the former teammates was mostly glossed over when the action occurred and following the game. However, the NHL Department of Player Safety issued Cousins the maximum allowable fine, which costs $2,083.33, under the Collective Bargaining Agreement for actions deemed unsportsmanlike conduct.
News caught fire earlier in the day when NHL insider Darren Dreger reported rumblings of an incident that captured the league's attention. Later, a grainy video of warmups surfaced. The video showed Cousins lazily shooting a puck toward Stolarz. There didn't appear to be any malicious intent, and that was further validated when the team's head coach clarified that Cousins was indeed being playful with a former teammate.
The Department of Player Safety disregarded that and still issued the fine. Even though the incident turned out to be mild-mannered, the league is displaying a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to pregame warm-up interactions.
Luckily for Cousins, he escaped without further discipline. Cousins has had his fair share of experience with plays riding the line of legality. He and former Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand went at it during the Bruins and Florida Panthers' 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs series.
This is Cousins' first season with the Senators. He played in 50 regular-season games, scoring six goals, nine assists and 15 points. Last year with the Panthers, he played in 69 games and recorded 15 points. He also played in 12 postseason contests en route to the team's Stanley Cup victory.
The Battle of Ontario rages on as Game 4 approaches. The Senators must win to avoid elimination, but the Leafs aim to be one of the first teams to clinch a spot in the second round of the playoffs.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!