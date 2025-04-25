Hurricanes Veteran Perfect Secondary Scoring Option
The Carolina Hurricanes are in control of their series against the New Jersey Devils. Through two games, the Canes hold a 2-0 series lead and have been the far better team.
The Hurricanes are winning this series due to their depth. They've been able to utilize their entire lineup with success, and it's proving to be a massive challenge for the Devils to respond to. One of the complementary Hurricanes players who has excelled in this series is veteran Jordan Martinook.
The 32-year-old forward has been an integral piece of the middle of Carolina's forward group for multiple years. His rugged, straight-ahead style makes him the perfect bottom-six winger. Through the first two games of the opening-round series, he and his linemates have wreaked havoc on the Devils' defense.
Through two games, Martinook has one goal, two assists, and three points on eight shots on goal. Playing on a line with captain Jordan Staal and breakout winger Logan Stankoven, they've been equal parts offense generator and shut-down line. The Devils can't figure out which line and defensive pairing to play against them, and it's no wonder this line has five points combined in two games.
His regular-season performance has continued into the postseason. In 79 games this season, he scored 15 goals and 21 assists for 36 points. He also averaged over 15 minutes of ice time, which ranked fifth among Carolina forwards this year.
Martinook's defensive game has been equally as impactful. One of the team's top penalty killers, he's been a critical piece of the Hurricanes' 100% success rate on the penalty kill. It's that same aggression and puck pursuit that he plays with at even strength that is causing issues for the Devils.
With the Devils trying to claw their way back into the series, finding a way to beat the depth of Carolina is key. The Hurricanes are outplaying the Devils' depth in every way, and unless they can counter the play of forwards like Jordan Martinook, this series will be ending very soon.
