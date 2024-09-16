Lightning Superstar Tops NHL 25 RW Rankings
Since Nikita Kucherov joined the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2013-2014 season, he's been one of the most productice players in the NHL. It's been 10 seasons in the league, and Kucherov has managed to score at least 85 points six times and has twice led the NHL in scoring. Last season, he captured his second Art Ross Trophy after registering 144 points.
That's why it was no surprise when the Lightning's right winger was named the top at his position by EA Sports' NHL 25 video game. With the game's release upcoming, they have started sharing teasers, including the highest rated players at certain positions.
Kucherov topped the list as the highest-rated RW, coming in at a 95-overall. He's joined by Boston Bruins' superstar David Pastrnak with the same ranking.
In a very crowded position, Kucherov stands out. Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche is the third-best RW in the game, with a 93-overall rating. There's also a three-way tie for fourth, with Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs are all rated a 91-overall.
One of the most interesting parts of this top-10 list is the inclusion of Detroit Red Wings' restricted free agent and goal scorer Lucas Raymond. He had a career season last year in Motown, and it's resulted in him jumping to an 89-overall and the ninth-best rating in the game.
Entering his 11th season with the Lightning, Kucherov continues to be a game-breaker in the NHL. Over 725 games, he has 320 goals, 553 assists, and 873 points. Coming off back-to-back 110+ point seasons, he is aiming to repeat as the league's scoring champion in 2024-2025. He's got an excellent shot, but the competition is just as steep. If he can continue this scoring pace, he'll keep the highest rating amongst NHL 25 RW's as well as his place as the league's premier winger.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!