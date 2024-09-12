Three Penguins to Watch at Prospects Challenge
The Pittsburgh Penguins will kick off their 2024 season at the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo. Their roster features several key prospects, but three are likely to steal the show for the black and gold this weekend.
3. Owen Pickering
This tournament opens up a big year for Owen Pickering. The 2022 first-round pick will spend his first full season playing professional hockey.
Injuries resulted in Pickering missing the previous two Penguins training camps, costing him opportunities to work with fellow Penguins prospects. While the 6-foot-5 defenseman still has room to grow physically, he is already a leader among his age group.
He served as captain for the Swift Current Broncos of the WHL the last two seasons. Expect Pickering to take on a similar role this weekend for the Penguins.
2. Sergei Murashov
Sergei Murashov captured the attention of everybody when he made a surprise appearance at Prospect Development Camp in June. Since then, he has been the top story anytime he steps on the ice. Pickering was impressed with Murashov right away.
“Guy’s disgusting,” Pickering said in June. “My first time meeting him, seeing him play, anything. Looked at his Elite Prospects from the second half, and he's got some really, really good stats. He was a rock back there for us. He was really good. Fun to be around.”
Last year at this tournament, Joel Blomqvist parlayed a successful Prospects Challenge into a stellar AHL rookie season. Murashov will look to follow in those footsteps.
1. Rutger McGroarty
All eyes will be on Rutger McGroarty this weekend. The 20-year-old forward was traded to the Penguins last month as they swapped top prospects with the Winnipeg Jets. One reason for the swap was how close McGroarty was to being NHL-ready.
Of the prospects participating in this tournament, McGroarty is the most likely to make the NHL roster during training camp. The Michigan alumnus scored 52 points (16G-36A) in 36 games last season and will hope to impress Penguins brass in his first training camp with the organization.
Several other top prospects are set to take the ice for the Penguins this weekend, including Tristan Broz, Harrison Brunicke, and Ville Koivunen.
