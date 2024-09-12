Utah Forward Hints at Future Team Name
After moving from Arizona to Salt Lake City in April, the Utah Hockey Club will operate under that temporary name for its first season, to the disappointment of some fans.
Since the team deferred choosing a permanent name until next season, fans have been wondering what it will eventually choose. On that front, star forward Clayton Keller dropped a big hint that fans will eat up.
“It sounds like it’s going to be the Yeti, but I don’t know,” Keller said, per NHL.com. “We’ll see what happens. Whatever they choose, I think it’ll be a good one.
“It’s just part of the excitement of being part of something new.”
Utah Yeti was among the six finalists for a team name, as decided by an online fan vote earlier this offseason. The others were Utah Blizzard, Utah Hockey Club (Utah HC), Utah Mammoth, Utah Outlaws and Utah Venom. The team hasn't officially narrowed it down further, but the black, white and light blue color scheme would lend itself well to the Yeti name.
Even though the team may not have a permanent name yet, a franchise's inaugural season is always a special one. Keller admitted he's a bit nervous ahead of Utah HC's first season, but also incredibly excited.
“You’re excited to be with the guys again,” Keller said. “You’re excited to compete again. And now, with this situation, going into a new situation, a new fan base, things like that, I think it’s super exciting.
“To be able to be part of something like this is really cool. I know the fans are stoked, and so are we. We kind of saw the enthusiasm that is in store for us when we first came out here back in April.”
Keller, the No. 7 pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, only made the playoffs once in his eight seasons in Arizona, and that was during the expanded 2020 postseason in the bubble. Now with what is essentially a clean slate, he believes the new franchise can compete for a playoff spot right away.
“Our core guys have developed, a good coach in the locker room,” Keller said. “We have a lot of young players who are coming in and are ready to take that next step. We’ve done a good job of helping them and guiding them in the right direction, and adding guys like Marino and Sergachev who have had playoff success is really going to help.
“The playoffs are definitely on our minds for sure.”
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!