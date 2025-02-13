Team Canada Gets Clarity on Injury Replacements
Team Canada walked away from their first game at the 4 Nations Face-Off with an overtime win over Sweden, but they didn’t get out completely unscathed. During his first shift of the second period, Team Canada defenseman Shea Theodore suffered an upper-body injury after taking a hit from Team Sweden’s Adrian Kempe.
Theodore left the ice right away and did not return to the game. Following the win, Canada head coach Jon Cooper said Theodore would miss the remainder of the 4 Nations tournament.
By losing Theodore, Team Canada now only has six healthy defensemen on their roster. While they would like to have another skater at the ready in case more injuries occur, it’s not going to be easy for Canada.
According to TSN’s Chris Johnston, Team Canada has reached out to the NHL for some clarity on the injury replacement procedure for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Johnston says that Canada can identify and reach out to a player who would be the next man up.
Said player cannot join the team but can be at the ready if injuries continue on the Canadian blue line. For now, Team Canada must play with their six healthy defenseman and hope Theodore is the only player lost due to injury.
Heading into the tournament, Team Canada likely had a few names on call, especially on defense. Theodore’s teammate with the Vegas Golden Knights Alex Pietrangelo withdrew from the tournament citing an “ailment” he needed to make progress with.
While Drew Doughty was ultimately chosen for the team, names like Chris Tanev and Evan Bouchard were in that conversation and likely on speed dial if Canada needs a new face.
For the time being, Team Canada will turn to Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim as Theodore’s replacement. Sanheim was a healthy scratch against Sweden, but will make his Team Canada debut against the United States.
