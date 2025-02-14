Stars Defender Joins Team Canada
As injuries pile up for Team Canada, a rising defenseman for the Dallas Stars is the next man up. The biggest drawback of the 4 Nations Face-Off is the pending threat of injuries and the limited roster each country enters the tournament with. That unfortunate scenario is exactly what is leading to Thomas Harley joining Canada ahead of their next game.
The Stars defender joins Canada for practice after two of their top defenders sustained different ailments. Vegas Golden Knights leader Shea Theodore was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament after an awkward hit forced him out of Canada's tournament opener against Sweden. He's out week-to-week and there's speculation he will be out until the 2025 postseason begins.
Now Colorado Avalanche superstar Cale Makar is battling an illness, and if he can't go that would leave Canada with five active defenders. With this pressing circumstance, Harley was permitted to join the team in Montreal.
The good news for Makar is that the team's head coach anticipates him being available against the United States. Speaking to the media following their most recent practice, HC Jon Cooper told reporters he's confident that the star blue liner will play.
But if he can't, it means Harley will draw into the lineup and make his international debut in the biggest game of the tournament. It would be the biggest opportunity of the 23-year-old's brief career.
As a member of the Stars, Harley has steadily climbed into the team's top-four. Dallas possesses an elite blue line, and Harley's development contributes heavily to that. Last season was his first full season in the NHL and he showed how effective he is on both ends of the ice. Over 79 games, he netted 15 goals and 32 assists. This season, he's accumulated nine goals and 20 assists for 29 points in 53 games while averaging 22:39 minutes of ice time.
