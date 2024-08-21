Team USA Finalizes 4 Nations Coaching Staff
NHL players are heading back to international play with the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025 and the Winter Olympics in 2026. Before more players can be named to their country’s teams, each of the nations involved must finish filling up their coaching slots.
Team USA rounded out their coaching staff for the 4 Nations Face-Off with two new additions. Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella and Pittsburgh Penguins’ new assistant David Quinn will represent Team USA as assistant coaches.
Tortorella and Quinn will join head coach Mike Sullivan and previously named assistant John Hynes behind the bench for Team USA.
“We’ve got a highly accomplished coaching staff leading our team and we couldn’t be more excited about the group,” general manager of Team USA for the 4 Nations Face-Off Bill Guerin said. “Their experiences – both unique and shared – will be a big benefit to our country as we look to bring home a championship come February.”
Team USA’s four coaches have 26 international tournaments either has a head or assistant coach.
Tortorella’s most recent run in international hockey was as head coach of Team USA for the 2026 World Cup of Hockey and was an assistant on the 2010 Olympics Silver Medal team.
Outside of international competition, Tortorella has racked up 742 wins as an NHL head coach. About to enter his 23rd season as head coach, Tortorella is one of the most accomplished in NHL history sitting ninth all-time in wins and a Stanley Cup championship in 2004 with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Quinn started coaching at the international level in 1999 with the Women’s National Team. Most recently, he served as the head coach for the Men’s Olympic team in 2022.
Between junior, college, and professional, Quinn has been coaching hockey for over 30 years and has accumulated 137 wins in five seasons as an NHL head coach.
Quinn is about to enter his first season as assistant coach of the Penguins, where he will work closely with Sullivan.
