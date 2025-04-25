Tensions Rising Between Panthers and Lightning
The first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs has been full of rivalries and rising tensions between teams, and the series between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning is no different.
The Panthers have a healthy 2-0 lead over the Lightning, but they may be without their captain Aleksander Barkov, thanks to an injury following a questionable hit in Game 2. Barkov did not return to the game after the hit from Brandon Hagel, adding a new level of heat between the Panthers and Lightning.
Following the game, Panthers forward Sam Bennett noted that the tensions between the two teams won’t cool off any time soon.
“I don’t think we expected anything less,” Bennett said. “Two teams that have played each other a lot in the playoffs. That rivalry is growing and growing.”
Bennett added that there is a level of hatred between the two teams, especially when they continue to meet during the postseason.
“We just hate them more and more every time we play them,” Bennett said. “It makes for good hockey.”
Bennett noted that Barkov is nearly impossible to replace in the Panthers’ lineup, calling him the team’s best player. If Barkov is unable to return for some time, it’ll be up to every player wearing a Panthers’ logo to step up in his absence.
Bennett put him the empty net goal to seal the 2-0 win over the Lightning in Game 2, giving the Panthers the 2-0 series lead.
No matter who is ahead in the series, the rivalry between the Panthers and Lightning is showing no signs of slowing down. The Battle of Florida might not be the most traditional hockey rivalry, but these two teams don’t like each other.
In Game 2, the Panthers and Lightning combined for 72 hits, four fewer than the 76 they recorded in Game 1. It’s going to be a physical series and the tensions are only going to go up from here.
