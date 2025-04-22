What to Watch For: Lightning and Panthers Rekindle Rivalry
The Battle of Florida returns in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning rekindle their rivalry in the opening round. The cross-state rivals are two of the top Cup contenders this season, and it's only fitting they meet in the first round. Meeting for the fourth time in the last five years, here are three things to watch for in the series.
1. 30-Win Goalie Duel
The fierce rivalry reaches every aspect of these games, but the goaltending battle is where it all culminates. Sergei Bobrovsky and Andrei Vasilevskiy are both Russian-born net minders and two of the best goalies in the world. They've each won Vezina Trophies as the NHL's top goaltender and have Stanley Cup championships on their resumes.
This year is no different for either goalie. Bobrovsky went 33-19-2 with a 2.44 goals-against average and .906 save percentage. Vasilevskiy went 38-20-5 with a 2.18 GAA and a .921 save percentage. The series will likely come down to which of these elite puck-stoppers has the better run.
2. Tkachukian Impact?
Matthew Tkachuk is the ultimate playoff performer. He's pesky, physical, relentless, and extremely talented. His return is key to the Panthers' hopes of repeating as champions. The looming question is, how healthy is he? Like many NHL players, he will play through some ailments, but what sort of impact will Tkacuk have if a nagging injury hampers him? The Lightning are a threat to the Panthers' postseason hopes, and having Tkachuk at only 50% could be a detriment rather than a boost.
3. Hagel's Bagels
Can anyone guess where Brandon Hagel finished in league scoring during the regular season? The answer is 12th, as he finished with 35 goals, 55 assists, and 90 points in 82 games. The Lightning winger collected more points than superstars in the NHL like Mikko Rantanen, William Nylander, and teammate Brayden Point.
Yet, the forward remains as underrated as any player in the NHL. The Panthers have plenty of offense to try to gameplan for, but Hagel is the key to slowing down Tampa Bay. He's a do-it-all forward, who works even harder than his creativity does on the ice and has the speed to put it all together.
