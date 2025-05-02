Three Heroes Through Second Week of Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Eastern Conference is ready for second round action while the West still needs time to decide who will be moving on in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With teams moving on or staying alive, who has served as the heroes of the week for the second week of the NHL playoffs?
Calvin Pickard - Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers were on thin ice when they turned the starting net over to veteran Calvin Pickard. After losing the first two games of the series, the Los Angeles Kings seemingly had the Oilers’ number this year. But then the 33-year-old Pickard rattled off four consecutive victories to take Edmonton to the next round.
In his four starts against the Kings, Pickard was clutch and shut the door exactly when his team needed it. The highlight of his week came during his 38-save victory in Game 4. It sent the message that the backup goalie was ready for the moment, and now he looks to continue riding this hot streak into the second round against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Pyort Kochetkov - Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes suffered a major blow when starting goaltender Frederik Anderson suffered an injury during Game 4 of their first-round series against the New Jersey Devils. At least, it would’ve been a major blow if Kochetkov hadn’t taken over with authority.
Kochetkov, 25, stopped 14 of 15 shots in his relief appearance in Game 4. While he started slow in Game 5, allowing three goals in the first 10 minutes, he tightened up and saved 31 of 35 shots he faced in a double-overtime win. He now boasts a .900 save percentage and a 2.50 goals against average for the postseason.
With Anderson’s status up in the air ahead of the Hurricanes’ second-round series against the Washington Capitals, the Hurricanes are at least in capable hands with Kochetkov in net.
Nathan MacKinnon - Colorado Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche have been putting on a show with the Dallas Stars in their opening round series that is set for a dramatic seventh game. Captain Gabriel Landeskog made his long-awaited return, but the Avalanche have been led by superstar Nathan MacKinnon. Over the last week he has picked up three goals and three assists for six total points.
On the back of a Ted Lindsay Award nomination, MacKinnon has led the way for the Avalanche with goals in three straight games, including the game-winner in Game 6 to force a seventh meeting. The Avalanche would still be a good team without MacKinnon, but he singlehandedly makes them a great team. And when he’s on, the Avalanche are nearly unbeatable.
