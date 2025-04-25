Three Heroes Through First Week of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Matt Boldy is so so so hot right now 🔥 #StanleyCup



He's got four goals (and counting) this series!



🇺🇸: @NHL_On_TNT (TBS) & @SportsonMax ➡️ https://t.co/4TuyIATi3T

🇨🇦: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ ➡️ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/Hm4LRDA5Q3