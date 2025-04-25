Three Heroes Through First Week of Stanley Cup Playoffs
We’re about a week into the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs and quite a few teams are starting to pull away in their first round series. Throughout the regular season, the NHL announced Three Stars of the Week, highlighting the three best performers in each week. The league put an end to that weekly award for the playoffs.
While it’s obvious who some of the top players have been to open the postseason, who has played more of the hero role? Who in the playoffs are the reason their team is still alive or even running away with their opening round series? Not quite the stars of their team, but the ones that have stepped up and been crucial to their team’s playoff run.
An honorable mention must first go out to veteran defenseman Nate Schmidt who has three goals in two games, including a pair of game-winners to put the Florida Panthers up 2-0 over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Matt Boldy – Minnesota Wild
The Minnesota Wild hold a 2-1 series lead over the Vegas Golden Knights, and forward Matthew Boldy is playing like an MVP. Through the first three games of the series, he’s been a constant source of offense for his team. He’s produced three straight two-point games and recorded four goals, two assists, and six points in those contests. His latest goal proved to be the game-winner in Game 3. He’s tied for the team lead in goals in the playoffs and has the second-most points.
He’s also skated over 20 minutes of ice time in each of the first three games. He and linemate Kirill Kaprizov are inflicting damage on the Golden Knights' defense, while also playing excellent defense in their own zone. The start of this series has been Boldy’s breakout party, and he’s showing the NHL he’s a superstar in Minnesota.
Cam Fowler – St. Louis Blues
The St. Louis Blues may be down in their first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets, but veteran defenseman Cam Fowler has been simply fantastic through three games. He had an assist in each of the first two games, but it’s his five-point performance in Game 3 that really pushed him over the edge. He set a new franchise record for points by a defenseman in a postseason game while also becoming just the eighth blue-liner in NHL history to record five points in one playoff game.
Fowler arrived in St. Louis via a midseason trade with the Anaheim Ducks, the only team he had ever played with beforehand. He’s been great since coming over and now has seven points this postseason, tied for the most in the league.
Thomas Harley – Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars are ahead 2-1 in their series against the Colorado Avalanche, despite having a lead for just 62 total seconds. The Avalanche have gotten outstanding goaltending from Mackenzie Blackwood, but the Stars have been able to counter with huge boosts from young defenseman Thomas Harley.
Through the first three games, Harley leads the Stars with three points (1G-2A) and has stepped up big time in the absence of Miro Heiskanen. The Stars aren’t sure when their top defenseman will be able to return to the ice, but Harley has taken over to help put Dallas ahead in the series. The Avalanche looked unbeatable after Game 1, but thanks to Harley stepping up, the Stars find themselves ahead in the series.
