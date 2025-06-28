Blue Jackets Becoming Favorites for Flames Defender
The Columbus Blue Jackets set an aggressive tone for their offseason at the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft. Hours before the opening round kicked off, the Jackets swung a deal for veteran forwards Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood. They took advantage of the salary cap strapped Colorado Avalanche, acquiring the two players for a quality prospect in Gavin Brindley, a third round pick in 2025, and a conditional 2027 second-round pick. All in all, it’s an excellent deal for Columbus, who look to return to the playoffs in 2026.
The Blue Jackets are reportedly continuing their aggressive pursuit of improvement, and they are emerging as a favorite to land Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson. The Flames have been shopping Andersson on and off for the past two off seasons, with the entire league taking interest in the right-handed, top-four defender. The Jackets are targeting help for their blue line, and according to Jimmy Murphy’s recent report for RG, Columbus may pivot hard to acquire Andersson.
“They lost out on [Noah] Dobson, but they still want a top-four right D and they’re still in on Rasmus Andersson,” he wrote.
With Dobson ending up in Montreal, Andersson becomes the best right-side defender on the trade market. He’s coming off an 11-goal and 31-point season, the fourth consecutive year he exceed the 30-point mark. He also averaged nearly 24 minutes of ice time per game to lead the Flames’ defense.
The Blue Jackets have a need to fill on their blue line. Especially with the ongoing negotiations with Dante Fabbro still unresolved, Columbus could go into the start of free agency with Damon Severson and Erik Gudbranson as the only right-shot defensemen on the NHL roster and in need of a top-pairing player alongside Norris Trophy finalist Zach Werenski.
Andersson certainly fits the bill, but the Blue Jackets must continue their aggressive pursuit to land him. The Flames highly covet Andersson and he will cost a pretty penny to bring to Columbus. With the team trying to take the next step in 2025-2026, however, meeting that cost for a player like Andersson could help the team reach that goal.
