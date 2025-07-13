Three Landing Spots for Top Free Agent Forward
The NHL is a strange league. It's a place where 17-point scorers can get five-year contracts when free agency begins, while players like Jack Roslovic remain unsigned. Coming off a 22-goal campaign with the Carolina Hurricanes, the former first-round pick has also surpassed 35 points in five straight seasons. He remains the top forward available on the free agent market, and these three teams are the likeliest landing spots for the 28-year-old center.
Dallas Stars
The Stars lost one of their best playoff performers in Mikael Granlund when free agency began. That will be an impact the top-six feels once the new season begins, but there's a remedy available in Roslovic.
The top four forwards in Dallas are set with Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston, Mikko Rantanen and Jason Robertson. Behind that quartet, there's room to mix and match and find chemistry. That's where Roslovic would slot in for the Stars. He could fill in on the second line wing or add some scoring punch to the third line, depending on the health and production of veteran players like Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin.
With limited salary cap space, Roslovic will likely be the best available upgrade for the Stars as they try to get to their fourth consecutive Western Conference Finals.
Nashville Predators
The Predators say they want to be more competitive in 2025 and beyond, but their offseason so far hasn't given that impression. Bringing in Roslovic isn't a move that propels them from perimeter team to contender. Still, it would at least show that Predators general manager Barry Trotz is serious about pursuing a championship.
The offensive performance of the Predators last season was abysmal. Adding a 20-goal scorer into the mix will give the Preds another opportunity to reverse their scoring fortunes this upcoming season.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs need more scoring punch to help compensate for the loss of superstar forward Mitch Marner. Roslovic is a far cry from the 100-point scorer, but he is a proven commodity that can produce from the middle-six. He's also shown that he can play with high-end talent and could bump up the lineup in the case of injuries.
