Predators Forward Finding Stride
The signing of winger Jonathan Marchessault was a huge move for the Nashville Predators. One of the key free agent signings for the organization this past summer, Marchessault brings championship experience and a pure goal scoring ability. The first two and a half months of the season were a bit of a struggle for the 33-year-old winger.
But after scoring just seven points in the first 14 games with the Predators, Marchessault is finding his stride. Over the past seven games, he's on fire, scoring at least a point in each game. He has seven goals and 11 points over that span. Following the team's most recent victory over the Carolina Hurricanes
"Just helping my team win a hockey game,” he said. “That’s my mindset every night, just trying to work. Right now it’s going a little better than at the start [of the season], so it’s good. Definitely excited for the break. Come back full of energy on the 27th."
The stretch from Marchessault is fueling the Predators' improvement after a nightmare start to their season. They've won their last two games heading into the holiday break and they've gone 4-5-1 in their last 10. That might not feel like an improvement, but it's a far stretch from the way they started.
The good thing for Marchessault is that this scoring streak has helped put him back on his usual scoring pace. He's scored 20+ goals seven times in his career, including a career high 42 goals last year with the Vegas Golden Knights.
On the season, he has 12 goals and 12 assists for 24 points through 35 games. Even if his scoring streak ends, this resurgence from Marchessault is extremely encouraging. If the Predators are to make up any ground in their division and creep out of the basement of Western Conference, they will need continued production from their scoring winger.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!