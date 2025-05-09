Stars, Maple Leafs Highlight Heroes of Week
The second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs is in full swing and players have already started to stick out as their team's heroes. All eight teams remaining have the Stanley Cup in their sights, but these three key performers will be a big reason if their team can make it through to the Conference Finals.
Mikko Rantanen - Dallas Stars
Is there a better player in the Stanley Cup Playoffs right now than Dallas Stars winger Mikko Rantanen? The superstar forward exploded in the team’s final two first-round games against the Colorado Avalanche and then continued his dominance in the second-round against the Winnipeg Jets.
Rantanen recorded back-to-back hat tricks in Game 7 against the Avs and Game 1 against the Jets, giving him six goals and seven points in the two contests. He’s posted at least three points in each of the past four contests and now he’s leading the Stars in postseason scoring.
The Jets couldn’t contain Rantanen. He skated in 28 shifts and landed five shots on goal to earn the hat trick. In a matter of just four games, he’s gone from slight disappointment to the best player in the playoffs and the Stars are on the verge of taking a 2-0 series lead against the Jets because of it.
Max Pacioretty - Toronto Maple Leafs
Pacioretty only returned to Toronto’s lineup recently after missing roughly two and a half months due to injury, but he’s playing like he’s barely missed a beat. After scoring a goal and an assist in Game 6 against the Ottawa Senators to help the Leafs advance, the 36-year-old has been excellent against the Florida Panthers with four points in two games. He had two assists in Game 1 on Monday, followed by a goal and an assist in Game 2 on Wednesday, helping the Leafs take a surprising 2-0 series lead over the defending champs.
Right now, the Leafs are showing that this year’s team is different than those in years past. The stars have definitely stepped up, but so have the complimentary pieces like Pacioretty, and it’s doing wonders for the team as a whole.
Joesph Woll - Toronto Maple Leafs
Pacioretty isn’t alone on this list from Toronto as Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll has also come up big in crucial situations. Maple Leafs starting goalie Anthony Stolarz was knocked out of Game 1 against the Panthers, forcing Woll into action for the first time since in the playoffs.
Woll capped off Game 1 to seal the win, then made 25 saves in Game 2 to put the Maple Leafs up two games to none in their second round series. A second win in the second round is the furthest the Maple Leafs superstar core has made it in the playoffs in their careers, and they have their goalies to thank as they shut down opposing offenses.
