Three Reasons Blues Will Miss Postseason
The St. Louis Blues were so fun to watch last season. They played at an incredibly quick pace and found success playing that way all over the ice. Now, the challenge begins again as the Blues try to repeat the effort that landed them in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Blues believe they are building to the next level, but what if that’s not in the cards this season? The organization has tons to be optimistic about, and they have a strong chance to make the postseason. If they don’t, it will be due to one or a combination of these three reasons.
1. Sequels Are Never Better
Last season was an impressive comeback effort from the Blues. They weren’t even in the playoff picture at the halfway point, but managed to secure a Wild Card spot by the end of the regular season. Heading into the new year, how can they follow that up?
The Blues can hang their hopes on bringing back a ton of the roster that surprised so many last year, but that’s not enough to steal a playoff spot this year. The Central Division is jam-packed and keeping pace will be a greater challenge for this year’s Blues team.
2. Goaltending Tandem
Call me crazy, but I am not in love with the St. Louis goaltending tandem this year. Last year, I was very high on Joel Hofer taking another step and believed he would supplant Jordan Binnington as the starter. That didn't happen, as Binnington had a splendid rebound campaign both for the Blues and on an international level and Hofer played another 30 games as the clear number two.
Can that tandem perform at the same level in 2025-2026? My fear is that Binnington regresses and Hofer can’t make up the difference. If that happens, the goaltending could quickly sink the rising ship in St. Louis.
3. Where is the Top Defender?
Here’s the biggest obstacle that can hold the Blues back. Cam Fowler came in and played admirably in a top-pairing role. The veteran has over 1,000 NHL games under his belt, and he brought a steadying presence to the blue line.
Is he a true number one defender? Absolutely not, and therein lies the issue. Fowler is solid, but not elite. That’s the same description you can use for everyone on the Blues’ defense. It’s great in terms of having consistency, but when the moment is biggest, is Fowler or Colton Parayko or Philip Broberg or Justin Faulk the one they turn to and feel good about?
