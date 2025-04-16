Blues Clinch 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff Bid
The St. Louis Blues were out of the playoff picture halfway through the season, but then they found their footing. A 12-game, franchise-record-setting winning streak propelled them up the standings and into a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. After defeating the Utah Hockey Club, the Blues have officially clinched a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Blues enter the postseason as one of the most dangerous teams in the Western Conference. No one wants to play the hottest team in the league come playoffs, and the Blues certainly hold that honor in the West.
Leading the charge for St. Louis is forward Robert Thomas. He's scored points in 9/10 straight games and leads the Blues in scoring. The 25-year-old forward has surpassed the 75-point plateau for the third time and is on the cusp of breaking the 80-point mark for the second time in his NHL career.
Of course, the biggest x-factor for the Blues is former Stanley Cup-winning goalie, Jordan Binnington. The veteran netminder rediscovered his clutch gene during the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. As the starter for Team Canada, he backstopped the powerhouse nation to another gold medal in international play. Since the tournament, Binnington's performed like the same goalie that carried the Blues to their 2019 Stanley Cup championship.
One underrated piece of their team is defenseman Cam Fowler. The team acquired him earlier in the season after the veteran puck mover and his former team, the Anaheim Ducks, agreed to part ways. Since joinng the Blues, his game has undergone a resurgence. He had just four points in 17 games before the trade, but has nine goals and 25 assists for 34 points in 48 games. He's been an incredible replacement for the injured Torey Krug and given the Blues a reliable top-four defenseman for a playoff run.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!