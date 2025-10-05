Three Reasons Mammoth Will Make Postseason
The Utah Mammoth have generated plenty of excitement this summer, and it’s because they are set to make their first postseason appearance. In their second year since moving to Salt Lake City, Utah, the Mammoth are primed for a playoff appearance coming out of the powerful Pacific Division.
The task for the Mammoth is to make up the eight-point difference between them and the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The organization is being aggressive to reach that goal, but it’s not just the outside additions propelling them forward. Instead, it’s these three reasons that make the Mammoth a sure bet to reach the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
1. Logan Cooley’s Next Step
Year three is about to begin for Logan Cooley. He improved his production from year one to two, but the year two to three leap should be even more noticeable. He’s the number one center in Utah, and will likely play alongside captain Clayton Keller and incoming scorer JJ Peterka. If he can take on another 10-15 points, he could reach his first season averaging a point per game.
2. Youth Infusion
Some of the best players in the organization are already on the younger side, but there’s even more youth coming. Specifically, two players who recently signed their entry-level contracts figure to make impacts at the NHL level this year.
Defenseman Dmitri Simashev has looked like a veteran during preseason action, his first games in the NHL. The 6’6 Russian-born puck-mover has all of the makings of a top-four defender, and he adds an immediate boost to the blue line.
Daniil But is another former first-round pick who could crack the opening night roster. Also 20 years old, he’s a strong and powerful winger. He’s a bit unrefined in his game, but he has some passion and a deep toolbox of skills. Both he and Simashev will have an impact of some kind on the NHL club.
3. Goaltending Tandem
Starter Karen Vejmelka has the number one job solidified, which is excellent for Utah. Behind him is now a proven veteran who can be the number two in Vitek Vanecek. No longer the starter he was with the New Jersey Devils, Vanecek is quite capable of spelling Vejmelka throughout the year.
This is huge for the Mammoth because they can’t overrely on Vejmelka this season. When there is no other option behind him, the overusage brings down his skill set. If they can keep Vejmelka limited to between 50 and 55 starts while letting Vanecek take the rest, it could be a solid duo that gives the Mammoth a chance to win every game.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!