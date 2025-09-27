Mammoth, Star Forward Working Slowly Toward Extension
Add a star Utah Mammoth forward to the list of players set to play the final season of his contract without an extension in place. While superstars in the NHL like Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel are seeking league-altering deals that will set new benchmarks for money given to players, the Mammoth have their own star forward to extend and it won’t happen any time soon.
Mammoth center Logan Cooley is entering his third year in the NHL. The former third-overall pick took a huge step forward during his sophomore campaign, jumping from 20 goals and 44 points as a rookie to 25 goals and and 40 points for 65 points. Playing in the final season of his entry-level deal, Cooley is set to receive a massive raise, but neither he nor the Mammoth are in any rush to finalize an extension.
The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta shared some insight into negotiations in a recent article. According to league sources, the two sides engaged in talks over the summer but the decision was made to shift focus to the imminent season and revisit these discussions.
“Mammoth GM Bill Armstrong and Cooley’s camp spoke a few times over the summer, but actual contract negotiations are being placed on the back burner to allow the 21-year-old to focus on the season,” Pagnotta wrote. “That’s not to say either side can’t approach the other mid-season, but for the time being, that’s the mindset going into the 2025-26 campaign.”
That is an interesting decision from both sides. From Cooley’s perspective, it makes a bit of sense. The number one center in Utah is clearly a player on the rise and should he make another 20-point jump in production, it will only increase his value and contractual demands.
From the Mammoth perspective, however, it’s a head scratcher. The organization is very willing to spend their salary cap space and retain players. Since the team moved to Utah in 2024, they’ve acquired and extended multiple key players. JJ Peterka was the latest example, as they brought in the 23-year-old scorer and signed him to a five-year extension that carries an average annual value of $7.7 million.
Peterka is currently the highest-paid forward in Utah, but that won’t last long if Cooley has another strong season in 2025-2026. His salary could easily reach or exceed $8 million over whatever length the deal ends up being.
The Mammoth enter a season with rising expectations. They were an exciting bubble team in the crowded Central Division, and with their offseason additions figure to be even closer in the playoff race. Logan Cooley is a key part of that, and while he continues his ascent, the contract negotiations between him and the Mammoth continue at a very, very slow pace.
