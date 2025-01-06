USA Coach Generating NHL Interest
The United States captured their second straight gold medal at the 2025 World Junior Championship, defeating Finland in overtime by a score of 4-3. Their head coach, David Carle, has now coached back-to-back gold medals in addition to being one of the best coaches in the NCAA with the University of Denver.
With the United States on top of the international circuit, all eyes are turning to their head coach. His performance behind the bench over the last two seasons is generating a ton of NHL interest, and it won't be a surprise if an NHL organization makes him a significant offer. According to insider Elliotte Friedman on a recent episode of 32 Thoughts, that feels like a growing possibility.
"I just don't understand how after this," he said. "Somebody isn't going to try to make this worth his while."
This would be the second year in a row that Carle generates NHL interest. Last year, he followed up his WJC gold by capturing a national title with Denver. This year, he has his NCAA program ranked sixth in the country at the halfway point of their season.
"Last year, St. Louis interviewed him and considered him," Friedman said.
He also interviewed with the New Jersey Devils last summer, but they ultimately went with Sheldon Keefe. This time around, Carle may be the most coveted coach outside of the NHL and Friedman agrees.
"I would be shocked if someone doesn't take a big run at him this summer," he said. "Shocked, if not sooner."
With a flurry of NHL teams struggling this season, the stars may align for Carle to enter the NHL soon. There are teams that come to mind, like the Anaheim Ducks, who have a group of young players that need guidance getting to the next level. It may lead to the best coach outside of the NHL to make his way to the top league in the world.
