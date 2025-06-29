Maple Leafs Could Accuse Golden Knights of Tampering
As day two of the 2025 NHL Draft rolled along, a bombshell of a possible trade was reported between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman first reported that the Maple Leafs and Golden Knights were in conversation about a possible sign-and-trade deal with upcoming superstar free agent Mitch Marner.
No move has been made between the two teams, but the Maple Leafs might feel as if they were had by the Golden Knights.
In an update from Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, if a sign-and-trade doesn’t take place, and Marner signs in Vegas, the Maple Leafs might accuse the Golden Knights of tampering.
“There’s been some talk that if Marner goes to Vegas, the Maple Leafs will go after Vegas for tampering,” Friedman said. “I have no proof that Vegas is guilty of anything, but it’s a time around the league where teams are extremely sensitive about it. A couple of GMs told me the NHL is itching to make an example out of someone.”
Friedman continued to stress that he does not have proof that any tampering has taken place, but making an official deal with the Maple Leafs would end any whispers of tampering allegations.
“I’m going to stress, I don’t have any proof that Vegas is guilty of anything,” Friedman said. “But, if they make a deal with Toronto, and send a good player or two to Toronto, I’m betting any chance the Maple Leafs filing for tampering goes away.”
The Golden Knights are clearly targeting the biggest name on the free agent market and are willing to make a move so they can sign Marner before he officially becomes a free agent on July 1.
“Getting to Marner faster, clearing cap space, Toronto gets good players, and eliminating any possibility of any tampering investigation, which is being whispered everywhere around the league,” Friedman said. “All that goes away if this deal gets done. We’ll see.”
The NHL has stated before they planned on cracking down on tampering, especially around the free agency period. Teams are technically not allowed to talk to or sign free agents until a certain time on July 1. Yet, every year, the second the clock strikes that time, negotiations are over and new contracts are signed.
The Maple Leafs know they are losing one of the top players in the NHL and would like to be compensated for the loss if possible. The Golden Knights, meanwhile, have their target and want to eliminate any hassle that may come from the free agent market to get him.
