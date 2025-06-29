Newly Acquired Defenseman Solidifies Canadiens' Defense
When the Montreal Canadiens announced the acquisition of Noah Dobson, it sparked a range of reactions and thoughts.
Truth be told, this is the kind of trade that should have a seismic impact across the league, regardless of how many suitors there ultimately were to acquire the 25-year-old right-shot rearguard, who has a 70-point season under his belt.
From the Canadiens' perspective, they accelerate the development of their right defense with the addition, and gave top right defense prospect David Reinbacher a little more time to develop with the Rocket, unless he forces Martin St. Louis's hand in October, and forces his way onto the Canadiens' blueline.
You'll notice the omission of Logan Mailloux, and that is because, with the addition of Dobson, Mailloux appears to be on the outside looking in, with the current Canadiens' management higher on Reinbacher than Mailloux. For that reason, a Mailloux trade feels relatively likely.
With Dobson, the Canadiens can look forward to a top four consisting of Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle and Reinbacher, though he is more likely to arrive in 2026-2027 rather than 2025-2026.
If general manager Kent Hughes felt pressure to acquire a second-line center before, he certainly feels it now, considering that the Canadiens have just set the pieces in place to be successful. They don't have everything they need just yet, with Jacob Fowler and Michael Hage still not quite ready for the NHL, but they have certainly made a playoff team in 2024-2025 much better with Dobson joining the fold and Demidov, who is set to embark on his rookie season.
Hughes's move signifies that the Canadiens mean business, and if it doesn't happen at the draft, Hughes might be a busy man on July 1. The Canadiens know what they need to become a legitimate contender, and Hughes has the assets to get what he needs.
Dobson wanted to be here, this indicates that the league knows Montreal means business, and that should only mean positive things going forward, specifically in negotiations, when Hughes tries to convince players to join the Canadiens fold.
Hughes is like a viper during this time of year; you know he is going to strike, it's just unclear when, but it always makes a huge impact. Dobson is just that — an impact player — and the Canadiens have improved in leaps and bounds by bringing in the Summerside, PEI native.
