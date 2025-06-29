Mitch Marner Makes Golden Knights Western Conference Favorite
The Vegas Golden Knights and Toronto Maple Leafs nearly combined for the blockbuster of the NHL offseason, as the two organizations were reportedly on the verge of a sign-and-trade for superstar forward Mitch Marner. The deal wasn't culminated during day two of the 2025 NHL Draft, but with free agency about to begin, the possibility remains strong that Marner heads to Vegas one way or the other.
If the Golden Knights land Marner, they will jump to the top of the list of Stanley Cup contenders in the Western Conference. They aren't far from that status currently, coming off a second-round loss in the playoffs. With a core that already includes elite talent on offense like Jack Eichel, Tomas Hertl (for now), and Mark Stone, adding Marner would give them a definitive edge over a loaded Western Conference.
The Golden Knights' top six would go from great to arguably the league's best with Marner in the mix. He scored 102 points last season. That would have led the team in scoring, just edging out Eichel's 94 points. Having two point-per-game players on the top line or being able to have one on each of the top two lines would make an already dangerous attack that much more dynamic.
There is something else that Marner brings that Vegas covets: durability. As talented a roster as the Golden Knights have, they've struggled to field a healthy lineup. Stone hasn't played more than 66 games in a regular season since the 2018-2019 campaign, the year Vegas acquired him.
Similarly, top defenseman Alex Pietrangelo's status for the upcoming season remains uncertain, and he's set to miss significant time regardless. Marner played 81 games last year, which would have led the team. He has also played over 70 games in six of his nine NHL seasons. He'd be the Iron Man of the Golden Knights' lineup and multiple Stanley Cup pursuits.
This all hinges on the Golden Knights finalizing things with Marner. It's not guaranteed, but if they do land the superstar winger, Vegas instantly becomes the top Western Conference team.
