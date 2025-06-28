Golden Knights, Maple Leafs Nearing Blockbuster Trade
The Vegas Golden Knights are once again going to win the NHL’s offseason at the expense of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The biggest available player, Mitch Marner, is on the verge of becoming the latest superstar heading to the desert.
In a constantly updating story, the Golden Knights are on the verge of acquiring Marner from the Maple Leafs in a sign-and-trade. According to NHL insiders Elliotte Friedman and Chris Johnston, the Knights are hammering out the final details to land Marner and part of the package includes forward Nicolas Roy going back to Toronto. Friedman shared the latest via his X account.
“Something to keep an eye: on-and-off this week, Toronto and Vegas have been discussing the possibility of a sign-and-trade involving Mitch Marner,” he wrote. “Likelihood of it happening: hard to say. But talks have occurred and continue to do so.””
The move is another massive swing from Vegas, who seem to be in on the biggest and best players on a yearly basis. While the trade is still unconfirmed, multiple sources are reporting that a deal is nearing. The exact return besides Roy is still unknown.
Marner is the best player available this offseason, coming off a 102-point season with Toronto. The Maple Leafs were ousted in the playoffs prematurely once again and with a salary cap shortage, Marner is the apparent odd-man out.
That comes at the benefit of the Golden Knights, who remain the most fearless team in the NHL. While the details are finalized, it appears Marner could soon be heading to Vegas.
