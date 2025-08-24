Maple Leafs Goalie Snubbed from Team USA Olympic Camp
Connor Hellebuyck…wait? That's it? Yes, that's right, the only NHL goaltender last season who was statistically better than Toronto Maple Leafs netminder Anthony Stolarz. So, if that's the case, then why didn't Stolarz receive an invitation to Team USA's orientation camp when they announced the 44 players who hope to represent their country in the 2026 Winter Olympics hosted in Milano Cortina, Italy, next February?
Well, it's probably in large part because he missed 24 games due to a knee injury he suffered in mid-December that required surgery. Which due to the fact that up until his last start before pulling himself out of a game against the Anaheim Ducks, Stolarz sported the league's best save percentage (.927) and second-best goals against average (2.15), only behind Hellebuyck.
Stolarz's injury made the hearts of the Toronto faithful drop, partly because he was the backbone of his new team, a team who at the time was tied atop the Atlantic Division, but also because there was a history with Stolarz and his knees.
You see, back in 2017, while playing with the team that drafted him, the Philadelphia Flyers, Stolarz had to repair a torn right MCL and a torn left meniscus. So, with a gruesome past of knee issues, you could see how yet another injury to the same spot, once derailed parts of his career, could make many worry. Especially, because he was headmanning an Eastern Conference best team save percentage (9.09), before getting injured, and if it weren't for his goalie partner and the Maple Leafs' 1b Joseph Woll, the extensive absence of Stolarz could've put his team's division title aspirations in serious doubt.
Toronto managed without Stolarz, and when he came back, he picked up right where he left off. The Edison, New Jersey native, returned to game action in Seattle, which was the Leafs' second last game before the 4 Nations Face-Off break, where he allowed one goal on 27 shots, posting a .963 save percentage.
Perhaps it was the experience of having already undergone knee procedures and age that kept Stolarz's patience through his rehab; whatever it was, he came back healthy and didn't miss a beat for the remainder of the regular season. The 6-foot-6 towering crease merchant finished with the league's best save percentage (.926) - yes, better than the Hart Trophy and back-to-back Vezina Trophy winning Hellebuyck - the third-best goals against average (2.14), according to NHL.com, and the fourth-best saves above expected (25.8), per MoneyPuck.com. Stolarz would carry his strong play into the playoffs, where, before he got inj…close your eyes Leafs fans, injured by a Sam Bennett elbow, had posted a .901 save percentage and a 2.19 goals against average.
Stats don't lie, because other than Hellebuyck - who's undoubtedly Team USA's number one - Stolarz produced better numbers than Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, Seattle Kraken netminder Joey Daccord, and Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman—the three goalies who will join Hellebuyck at Team USA's orientation camp.
Don't believe me? Well, we already know Stolarz led the league in save percentage, with the next closest goalie in that department, who will attend the orientation camp, other than Hellebuyck, being Oettinger, who finished with a .909 save percentage, good for 12th best in the league. In terms of goals against average, Stolarz's 2.14 is better to that of Oettinger's 2.59 mark, and certainly better than Swayman's 3.11 tally, albeit on a blown-up Bruins squad. Then, in goals saved above expected, it's close, but he still beats out the chosen three goaltenders with a 25.8 tally, with Daccord having the next closest number at 19.1.
With numbers proving Stolarz superior to his fellow countryman, the answer must come down to sample size, because all of the netminders that will fight for a bench spot behind Hellebuyck in Italy next February all played at least 23 more games than Stolarz did last season. Which makes you wonder if Team USA decision makers would've had a harder time ignoring Stolarz's play had his cursed knee issues not gotten in the way.
What will make some wonder is if Stolarz gets off to a hot start in the first half of next season and continues to outperform the other three goaltenders. What happens if Hellebuyck, God forbid, gets injured? Will the U.S. regret sending an invite to Stolarz, knowing they'd have to rely on a goaltender who put up worse numbers last season? Probably.
