Capitals, Alex Ovechkin Still Motivated Entering Year 21
What else is left to accomplish in the NHL for Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin? The league’s newest all-time goal scoring leader is entering season number 21 in the NHL, and the first since he surpassed Wayne Gretzky to take over that mantle. With MVPs and a Stanley Cup championship on his resume as well, Ovechkin’s application for the Hockey Hall of Fame is already approved.
Still, the Capitals believe that Ovi has plenty to play for in the upcoming season, which also happens to be the final year of his current contract. Capitals general manager Chris Patrick recently spoke about the legendary winger to the media, and while there have been no official discussions about a contract extension or plans beyond the 2025-2026 campaign, Patrick knows his franchise cornerstone will lead those conversations when he's ready.
“He’s earned the right to make those decisions and calls in his career,” the Capitals GM said. “So, you kind of just let him bring it to me what he’s thinking at whatever time he wants to talk about it, and we’ll go from there.”
While the Capitals patiently wait for their captain’s decision, they know Ovi will be the leading dog in their fight for a Stanley Cup. Especially after coming up short in the 2025 playoffs, Patrick believes the desire to win is stronger than ever in Ovi and his teammates.
“Alex first and foremost wants to win games and win Stanley Cups,” he said.” I think that was his motivation late in the season right after he broke the record. … and I think that’s what he’d like to do here this season again is try to have a team that can compete for a Cup.”
The Capitals head coach, Spencer Carbery, completely agrees. Carbery and Ovechkin have established a strong relationship since he took over as head coach in May of 2023. He expects the captain to be more motivated than ever after their disappointing elimination at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes this past spring.
“That was a hard series, especially for our top skill guys,” Carbery stated. “So, they take that personal, and (Ovechkin) is not a hard guy to get up and motivate. You know he’s going to have that smile and he’s going to be ready, and when the puck drops, he’s going to, (a) want to win that hockey game, and (b) he’s going to want to put the puck in the back of the net.”
Ovechkin is coming off an incredible, history-making campaign. In just 65 games, the soon-to-be 40-year-old winger registered 44 goals and added 29 assists for 73 points. His 44 goals brought his career total to 897. He can become the first NHL player to ever record 900 career goals when he nets his third tally of the upcoming season.
