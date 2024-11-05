Fact or Fiction: Debunking NHL Trade Rumors
The 2024-2025 NHL season is officially one month old and it's been an exciting four weeks. The Winnipeg Jets are on top of the league standings in the first of many surprises so far.
With the standings starting to shake out a bit, the trade rumors are building. There is talk around the NHL of multiple teams being active in the trade market, but is there any truth to that? Let's dive into some of the hottest rumors with a little edition of fact or fiction: trade rumors.
Fact - Sabres, Flames, Predators Want to Add
There's nothing to dispute here. Reports are flying surrounding all three of these teams and they all want to add one thing: another top line center. It's a huge ask for their front offices to accomplish, but all three teams could desperately use another top-six forward to shoulder their offensive burdens.
Fiction - Oilers Seeking Top-Four Defensive Help
The fiction isn't that the Edmonton Oilers desire defensive help. That much is abundantly clear as the Oilers struggled to find their defensive shape in the first 10 games. The fiction is that they are actively seeking this help. Edmonton is hamstrung by salary cap restraints that will prohibit their ability to go shopping for a larger salary. That's why they had to make a move for a player like Ronnie Attard from the Philadelphia Flyers.
Fact - Montreal Canadiens Seeking Reinforcements
The Canadiens have the assets, lineup holes, and salary cap flexibility to swing a deal. Losing Patrik Laine was a huge blow, and left the team again with a hole in their top-six. The core trio of Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Juraj Slafkovsky need another running mate to really legitimize their offense and the chatter surrounding this pursuit is very real.
Fiction - Avalanche Pursuing Top-Six Forward
This one falls into the same category as the Oilers and their quest for another defender. While the Colorado Avalanche would be thrilled to add another goal scorer, it's just not in the cards. The team is anticipating the returns of players like Valeri Nischuskin and Gabriel Landeskog while veteran Artturi Lekhonen was just activated off of injured reserve. Combine that with a tiny amount of available salary cap space and the Avalanche aren't active on the market.