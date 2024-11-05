Oilers Trade Flyers for Young Defenseman
The Edmonton Oilers have been in need of some defensive help since the season started. With their goaltending tandem stumbling out of the gate and the team in front doing little by way of preventing scoring chances, the Oilers quickly established a negative goal differential.
Now as the Oilers continue trying to right the ship as their captain Connor McDavid rehabs an ankle injury, the team has made a move to hopefully improve their defense. The Oilers announced they acquired defender Ronnie Attard from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenseman Ben Gleason, sharing the details of the trade via their X account.
With Attard now in the mix, the Oilers have anothe right-shot defender with NHL experience. The Flyers selected Attard, an American-born blue liner, in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft.
Following his selection, Attard attended Western Michigan University and played collegiate hockey for three seasons before signing his entry-level contract. Over 94 NCAA games, he collected 27 goals, 45 assists, and 72 points.
Attard made his NHL debut immediately following his junior season at WMU. He dressed for 15 NHL games at the end of the 2021-2022 campaign, registering two goals and two assists for four points while averaging 16:36 minutes of ice-time.
Over the seasons since, he's been a call-up option for the Flyers, but has spent most of his playing time in the American Hockey League. He has 29 career NHL games under his belt, with six total points.
In the AHL, Attard has been a consistent point producer. He scored 27 points in 48 games last year, which put him on the shortlist to crack the Flyers' lineup in 2024. That failed to materialize, and now he is getting another opportunity with the Oilers.
The Oilers are hoping he can break through at the NHL level. Edmonton needs competent puck movers and players who can be accountable in their own zone. Attard has the tools to be that, but now must put it all together with the Oilers.
