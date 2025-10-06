Maple Leafs Claim Depth Forward, Goaltender
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced that they claimed forward Samuel Blais off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens and goaltender Cayden Primeau from the Carolina Hurricanes.
Blais, who signed a one-year deal worth $775,000 with the Canadiens on July 1, was placed on waivers in a surprising move, as the organization had enough room for 23 skaters, but instead left Blais exposed.
The native of nearby Montmagny, Quebec, was surely excited at the prospect of playing for the Canadiens, and his physical play was something that would have been tremendous in the bottom six.
Last season, in the Vancouver Canucks organization, Blais played with the Abbotsford Canucks, scoring 14 goals and 26 assists in the regular season, and was a constant on their roster in the Calder Cup playoffs, recording 19 points in 23 playoff games. He was a huge part of their Calder Cup win against the Charlotte Checkers.
The Maple Leafs. who have long been a skilled team, address a need in bringing in Blais, and he could become a fan favorite under head coach Craig Berube, who coached Blais and the St. Louis Blues to a Stanley Cup back in 2018-19. Surely he played a part in bringing in Blais, a guy who he knows plays with a tremendous amount of heart.
As for Primeau, the Hurricanes acquired him from the Canadiens a day before Free Agency 2025, in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick. Primeau and Connor Hughes won the Harry Hughes Memorial Trophy as the AHL's Best Goaltending duo while playing with the Laval Rocket last season.
Primeau has been a fantastic goaltender in the minors, as evidenced by his 21-2-3 regular season record in 2024-25, but his numbers with the big club 2-3-1 over 11 starts, indicate that he has been unable to put it all together at the NHL level, something he has been trying to do since he first turned pro in 2019-20. His 4.70 goals against average and .836 save percentage are less than inspiring; however, a change of scenery could be just what he needs.
Primeau will start the year with the Leafs, as the health of starter Joseph Woll still looms. Given his inability to play a consistent game, the Leafs may have to tighten up defensively on nights when starter Anthony Stolarz needs a break. So, while the move makes sense, it appears likely that when Woll does return, Primeau could find his way back onto waivers.
