Maple Leafs Get Auston Matthews Back
The dizzying injury saga for Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews may be ending soon. The team's star goal scorer is set to return to the lineup when they take on the Boston Bruins.
Matthews joined his teammates at the Maple Leafs' morning skate ahead of their contest against the Bruins. Sporting a regular jersey, he joined his usual line mates, Matthew Knies and Mitch Marner, in rushes and took his spot on the first power play. He stayed on the ice for the entire session and led the team in stretches at the end of practice. It all adds up to the 27-year-old making a return in this upcoming divisional matchup.
Speaking after the practice session, Matthews confirmed that he would be returning to the lineup. He talked about feeling much better over the last few days and is excited to be back in the lineup. NHL.com reporter Dave McCarthy shared the news that the Leafs would get their top player back after a two week absence.
Matthews hasn't played since before the holiday break in another instance of injuries derailing his 2024-2025 season. In his first season as the captain of the Leafs, he's missed 15 games. Despite the absence, he still has 11 goals and 23 points in 24 games. After a few weeks off, it seems he's recovered enough to play. The key question moving forward is whether he can remain in the lineup or if this nagging injury will recur and hold him out again.
With their captain in and out of the lineup, the Leafs have responded as well as the organization could hope. They sit at the top of the Atlantic Division tied with the Florida Panthers. They have a record of 24-13-2 for 50 points, and have a game in hand on the Panthers.
