Maple Leafs Star Wants Another Chance With Core Group
With nine playoff collapses under their belt, it’s time for some big changes to the Toronto Maple Leafs core group of players. Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander have been the main superstar talent for the Maple Leafs since the 2016-17 season with John Tavares coming aboard in 2018.
The Maple Leafs have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs every year since 2017, but only have four total wins in the second round to speak of. Between seven first-round exits and zero Game 7 victories, the Maple Leafs have refused to make changes to the superstar core.
Coaches, general managers, and the supporting cast on the ice have all been turned over, but Matthews, Marner, Nylander, and Tavares have all stayed put. While change feels inevitable, the veteran superstar wants another chance.
Following the Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers, upcoming free agent Tavares said he would welcome a new contract in Toronto for another crack at the Cup with this core.
"I know you guys will have your opinions,” Tavares said. “Management will make their decisions, but obviously a very good team that's done a lot of good things, just haven't broken through. Never going to quit, never going to stop trying. So, I'd love another opportunity."
Tavares signed a seven-year contract with the Maple Leafs in 2018 that earned him $11 million annually, one of the biggest contracts in the NHL at the time. Nearing the age of 35, Tavares has likely played his last game with the Maple Leafs.
"It's meant everything to me,” Tavares said. “It was a big decision I made with my family 7 years ago and I loved it. It's been amazing for myself and my family."
Tavares isn’t the only Toronto native with an expiring contract as Marner is also due for a new deal. The Maple Leafs must undergo a massive upheaval following their latest collapse, but that won’t stop the superstars from wanting to band to stick together.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!