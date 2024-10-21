Maple Leafs Goalie on Verge of Return
The Toronto Maple Leafs have started the season with a respectable 3-2-0 record, but they’ve done so without their expected starting goalie. Joseph Woll started the season out of the Maple Leafs lineup with a lower-body injury.
Woll wasn’t expected to be out of the lineup for long, but the Maple Leafs expressed patience in working him back to the lineup. Over the last few days, Woll has returned to practice with his teammates, and he may be closing in on his season debut.
According to Maple Leafs’ head coach Craig Berbue, it’s possible Woll returns to the crease against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Maple Leafs are preparing for games on back-to-back nights. First at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning, then on the road in Columbus. Anthony Stolarz is slated to go against the Lightning, while Woll appears to be getting the nod against the Blue Jackets.
In Woll’s absence, the Maple Leafs have gotten solid work from Stolarz and top goalie prospect Dennis Hildeby. Stolarz is holding down a 2-2-0 record with a .937 save percentage and 1.79 goals against average.
Hildeby stepped up in his NHL debut during the Maple Leafs’ second game of the year and he picked up his first win. He stopped 21 of 23 shots on the way to a 4-2 win.
Woll recently signed a three-year contract extension that will earn him $3.33 million until 2028. That new deal will begin with the 2025-26 season.
The Maple Leafs recently acquired Anthony Stolarz in free agency on a two-year deal worth $2.5 million annually. Stolarz is coming off of a Stanley Cup campaign with the Florida Panthers.
When Woll returns, Hildeby will likely be sent back to the American Hockey League.
