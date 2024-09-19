Maple Leafs Star Could Sign Massive Deal During Season
The Toronto Maple Leafs and superstar forward Mitch Marner have a deadline. If Marner hasn't signed a new deal with the Leafs by July 1, 2025, he will be eligible to sign with any team in unrestricted free agency.
With the Maple Leafs opening training camp and the regular season close behind, it's possible that the two sides would table their contract talks for now. But according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, a new deal could happen this season.
In a recent interview with Friedman, he asked the Maple Leafs' star about if he shares the belief surrounding in-season negotiations. Marner discussed how he's a bit contrarian to most traditional players. He's fine with contract talks extending into the season because he will be focusing on what's happening on the ice anyways.
“I don't know if I would say that,” he answered. “But I think for my sake, unless it gets really important or (I’m) really needed, I’m going to let my agent and Brad do all the talking and figure stuff out. I'm just going to focus on playing hockey and trying to help this team win games.”
Marner is currently in the final year of a six-year contract that paid him an average annual value of $10.9 million. Last season, he was limited to 69 games and still managed 26 goals and 85 points. The 27-year-old forward is a point collector. Over 576 games, all with the Leafs, he has 194 goals, 445 assists, and 639 points.
Marner's also been one of the Maple Leafs' best player in the biggest moments. Despite the team's playoff struggles, he's registered 50 points in 57 career games. He's taken heat for producing less over the last two postseasons, but the team's inability to win isn't due to him.
With the season about to start, Marner's been tight-lipped regarding the status of his contract. This tidbit from Friedman indicates tha while he won't be open about it to the media, the Maple Leafs and Marner could get a deal done sooner than people think.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!