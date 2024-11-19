Maple Leafs Get Needed Boost From Star Forward
Heading into the 2024-25 season, there were plenty of fans who didn’t want to see Mitch Marner play another game with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Marner led trade talks for quite some time during the offseason before ultimately sticking with the Maple Leafs. Those same fans must be happy that Marner is not only still around, but easily the best player on the Maple Leafs roster.
Marner is not only leading the Maple Leafs in points, but he’s elevated his play since captain Auston Matthews has been out with an upper-body injury Matthews has missed each of the last six games, and Marner has hit another level in that time.
Without Matthews in the lineup, Marner has scored four goals and six assists for 10 points, including five multi-point outings. Each of the last three contests has seen Marner has notched a goal and an assist.
In 19 games played, Marner is one of the NHL’s top point producers with 24 (6G-18A) and is on pace for a career-high 104 points.
The Maple Leafs have a slow week coming up with just one game before the weekend but Matthews is expected to remain out of the lineup. This gives Marner more opportunity to impress in his elevated role.
While Marner’s production has been outstanding without Matthews, the stats haven’t come from his even strength work. Of his 10 points without Matthews, only three have been at 5-on-5.
Before Matthews’ injury, the Maple Leafs had one of the NHL’s worst power plays. Six power play points later, and the Maple Leafs power play has 19.05%, good for 16th in the league.
Marner has also tallied a short-handed goal in the last six games, only furthering his dominance without his captain.
The Maple Leafs and their fans aren’t super worried about what happens in the regular season, it’s all about what happens in the playoffs. After eight straight years of disappointments, it’s up to Marner to find this scoring pace when the games matter the most.
