Blackhawks Veteran Forward Surprised By Benching
The Chicago Blackhawks made the surprising decision to healthy scratch veteran forward Taylor Hall for their game against the Vancouver Canucks. Hall isn’t all that far removed from being a Hart Trophy winner with the New Jersey Devils, but he hasn’t had the same luck with the Blackhawks.
Hall said he was shocked by the lineup decision saying the Blackhawks had not shown any reason to believe he was on the verge of being benched.
“I was surprised by it,” Hall said. “It was unexpected from the standpoint of I just didn’t know I was even close to being in that spot, really.”
Hall went on to say that there were no signs of inclinations from the team or coaching staff that something was coming. Currently in his second season with the Blackhawks, Hall has played in 17 games this year and only has six points (2G-4A).
“If there were some conversations in the days leading up about my game or if I was constantly being shown video it would be one thing,” Hall said. “But I was a bit surprised.”
It’s been a struggle for Hall since making his way to Chicago ahead of last season. He missed all but 10 games in 2023-24 with an ACL injury, scoring four points (2G-2A) in that time.
Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson did call himself out for the lack of communication between him and Hall.
“That could be part of my problem, too.” Richardson said. “Sometimes you give veterans a little bit more of a grace period. I know he’s been frustrated and I don’t want the frustration to leak too long, so it was a good time for maybe a little setback. But for me to communicate with him, I need to get to know the player more to see how they like to handle that, and obviously we’ve talked a lot during and after but maybe before it needs to be more.”
Richardson is in his third year as Blackhawks head coach and he has a 55-113-14 record in 182 games behind the bench in Chicago.
The Blackhawks don’t have high expectations for this season, but there is an obvious belief that Hall is better than what he’s shown so far. Hall is likely to return to the lineup after missing that one game as he skated on the second line during the Blackhawks’ most recent practice.
