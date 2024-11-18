Multiple Teams Interested in Penguins Defenseman
The Pittsburgh Penguins have gotten off to a weak start to the 2024-25 season and will likely be sellers at the NHL trade deadline for the second straight season. This time around, though, the Penguins will likely be extra active in subtracting from their lineup.
Lars Eller kicked off the fun when the Penguins sent him back to the Washington Capitals. After Eller, the Penguins have a number of key names that could be on the trade block. Chief among them is top defenseman Marcus Pettersson, who may emerge as a top candidate across the NHL.
The 28-year-old defender is in the final year of his contract and is going to cash in on his next contract. Before Pettersson can pen a new deal, however, he will likely find a new team before the trade deadline.
According to Josh Yohe of the Athletic, Pettersson is the most likely name to be dealt from the Penguins roster and a couple of teams are already emerging with interest. The Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers are early contenders the Pettersson sweepstakes.
The Canucks aren’t shocking since they are a team loaded with former Penguins already. Not as many players as in years past, but the Canucks have quite a few Penguins alumni in the coaching staff and front office.
Jim Rutherford went from Penguins general manager to Canucks president of hockey operations, and brought Patrik Allvin with him as his general manager. They’ve scooped plenty of former Penguins over the last few seasons.
The Oilers, meanwhile, are looking to improve after making it all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season. Their defense has improved this season, but Pettersson is solid enough to play in most teams’ top four.
The Penguins are probably making a few more trades before the early March deadline, and Pettersson is going to be on the radar of many teams.
