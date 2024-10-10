Avalanche Forward Makes Unique History in Debut
The Colorado Avalanche opened their 2024-2025 campaign with a contest against the Vegas Golden Knights. It was a disappointing affair, as the Avalanche dropped the game by a score of 8-4.
Despite the loss, one of the Avalanche players made NHL history in one of the most unexpected ways. Forward Ivan Ivan, who made his NHL debut in the loss, became the first player in the history of the league to have the same first and last name. The NHL shared the official news via their X account.
Ivan joined the Avalanche for his first professional season last year. The Czechian winger was an incredibly impressive junior hockey player. He went undrafted after his first season in North America, but he progressed rapidly after being overlooked.
What earned Ivan a shot was his final campaign in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Cape Breton Eagles. Over 64 games, he netted 33 goals and finished with 90 points. That performance put him on the NHL's radar, and he soon signed an entry-level deal with Colorado.
Playing in the American Hockey League last year, Ivan made it clear that he has high upside. A gifted scorer and smooth skater, it was a year of learning and occasional struggles for the 22-year-old. He still managed to record 12 goals and 31 points over 67 games as a rookie.
He also played wonderfully over the Avalanche's preseason contests. Sticking out on the power play especially, he showed that he could be a valuable addition to the team's forward group. He played well enough to earn a roster spot to begin the year in Colorado.
In his NHL debut, he played just under 10 minutes of ice time. He didn't record a point or a shot, but he made history. The league now has a player with the same first and last name and he's hoping to make an impression with the Avalanche as a rookie in the NHL.
